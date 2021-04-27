When it comes to ARM processors, Apple is rather used to only being beaten by their own next generation, and when it comes to Apple’s M1 chipset, used in their laptops, desktops and now iPads, it is no different, and according to Nikkei, Apple’s M2 chip has already entered mass production.

The Apple M2 chip is expected to ship as soon as July 2021, and find application in Apple’s next generation of MacBook Pros.

Given the rumoured ship date, Apple is expected to announce the new processor at WWDC 2021, which opens on the 7th June.

TSMC is expected to fab the chip, with a cutting-edge 5nm process, which is expected to have even more than the 16 million transistors currently in the Apple M1 chip.

via PhoneArena