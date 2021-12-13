UK is investigating the Microsoft-Nuance deal

UK’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) today announced that it is investigating the anticipated acquisition by Microsoft Corporation of Nuance Communications, Inc. The CMA is inviting comments from any interested party.

The CMA is considering whether it is or may be the case that this transaction, if carried into effect, will result in the creation of a relevant merger situation under the merger provisions of the Enterprise Act 2002 and, if so, whether the creation of that situation may be expected to result in a substantial lessening of competition within any market or markets in the United Kingdom for goods or services.

Last week, Reuters reported that Microsoft-Nuance deal will get an unconditional EU antitrust approval this month. UK is expected to close its investigation in January. Going by this timeline, we can expect Microsoft to complete this acquistion by Feb 2022.

Source: Microsoft