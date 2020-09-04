The previously titled Gods and Monsters adventure game Immortals Fenyx Rising has had its release date leaked.
Leaked through the Microsoft Store, via Gematsu, as per usual, Immortals Fenyx Rising is stated as launching this December for Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PC, PS4 and PS5.
Here’s the game’s description:
“Immortals: Fenyx Rising brings grand mythological adventure to life,” the store page’s description read. “Play as Fenyx, on a quest to save the Greek gods from a dark curse. Wield the powers of the gods to battle powerful mythological beasts in the air or on the ground, and solve ancient puzzles. The fate of the world is at stake – you are the gods’ last hope.”
Ubisoft will be revealing the game with its sparkly new name full of genericisms during the upcoming Ubisoft Forward livestream. Their second one!