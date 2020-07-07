Ubisoft has revealed that they will be hosting a Watch Dogs 2 free period where gamers can pick up the game’s PC version to keep.

The Watch Dogs 2 free period event will begin this weekend during the publisher’s upcoming E3 alternative Ubisoft Forward.

On Sunday, July 12th – 12pm PT/3pm ET/8pm BST/9pm CEST – Ubisoft will be hosting a digital games conference that will show off upcoming titles like Gods and Monsters, Rainbow Six, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Watch Dogs Legion and unannounced goodies.

During that stream, if viewers sign into Ubisoft’s UPlay service then they can claim their Watch Dogs 2 free copy to keep on PC.