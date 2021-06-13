After a Nintendo Store listing leaked the title ahead of its official debut, Ubisoft has finally announced Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope properly with a duo of trailers.

What should have been another world premier to add to Ubisoft Forward’s and E3 2021’s blockbuster lineup started with a cinematic opening, debuting the new mysterious villainous entity you’ll be battling in this sequel.

In a departure from the first Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle, this time around things are a little less rigidly turn-based, as you’ve got freedom of movement in each of your turns which will at least still happen in order.

Alongside this twist on the formula, there are also new “Sparks” to aid you in battle. Created through the fusing of Luma’s and Ubisoft’s Rabbids, as Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope has a bit of Super Mario Galaxy mixed in, these helpful allies should help to spice up the combat even more.

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope is set to launch on the Nintendo Switch in 2022.