Ubisoft has revealed that it will be keeping its next-gen game prices at $60 instead of the higher-priced $70 that other games companies have been proposing in recent weeks.

Revealed through today’s earnings call for this financial quarter, Ubisoft made the decision to keep next-gen game prices at the standard $60 valuation, presumably after seeing the backlash surrounding the higher priced 2K NBA21 game for next-gen consoles.

“Ubisoft said on today’s earnings call that their next-gen games this fall will be the same price as current-gen games ($60),” posted games journalist Jason Schreier on Twitter. “Take-Two had announced that NBA 2K21 will be $70 on PS5 and Xbox Series X. “

This comes after the news that more AAA developers are looking to increase the standard AAA game price to $70 for the next-gen Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 consoles.

“Not every game should garner the $69.99 price point on next-gen, but flagship AAAs such as NBA 2K merit this pricing more than others,” said IDG Consulting CEO Yoshio Osaki.

“While the cost of development and publishing have gone up, and pricing in other entertainment verticals has also gone up substantially, next-gen software pricing has not reflected these increases. $59.99 to $69.99 does not even cover these other cost increases completely.”

With prominent game developers like God of War director Cory Barlog explaining why game prices need to rise, we may see some developers follow in 2K’s footsteps.

If you want to hear our thoughts on next-gen game prices and why services like Xbox Game Pass will be more important for next-gen gaming, listen to the latest episode of the MSPoweruser Gamescast right here.