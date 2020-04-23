Ubisoft prepared to delay next-gen games if consoles miss release

Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot has suggested that Ubisoft’s next-generation video games may be delayed if Xbox Series X or PlayStation 5 don’t make their intended release dates.

While Microsoft has stated that their next-gen Xbox Series X console will not slip past its internally planned release date, there’s still a lot of uncertainty regarding hardware and software for the entirety of 2020.

For both Microsoft and Sony, the ongoing pandemic of COVID-19 has caused both companies to delay major first-party titles – Wasteland 3 and the The Last of Us 2 respectively. Sony has already allegedly taken moves to reduce the amount of PlayStation 5 consoles that will be available at launch.

Despite this, Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot has revealed that nothing is currently affecting the developer’s worldwide development studios, but their games will be held back if the next-generation consoles don’t make their dates.

“We learned a lot from our studios in China, who had to deal with this first and shared their best practices and experiences with us,” Guillemot told the New York Times.

“We are not seeing significant impact to our own timelines, but we are in touch with all our partners and if there’s a need to adjust in order to do what’s best for them and for our players, we will do so.”

While Ubisoft has not announced release dates for their upcoming next-generation games, we expect the cross-generation Watch Dogs Legion to be released within the launch window.