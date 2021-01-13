The Division 2 developer Ubisoft Massive is creating an open-world Star Wars game as EA’s 10-year deal comes to an end.

Reported by Wired, Ubisoft’s upcoming Star Wars game will be spearheaded by The Division and The Crew director Julian Gerighty. Just like Gerighty’s prior works, the project will be crafted inside the Snowdrop engine

Development on the title is reported to be in very early stages with the studio still recruiting for multiple positions on the project. No announcements have been made regarding setting, timeline, characters or gameplay.

Ubisoft is the first developer to create a AAA Star Wars title since the signing of EA’s deal eight years ago. While Electronic Arts is still set to deliver more Star Wars video games in the future, such as Jedi Fallen Order 2, there appears to be far more Star Wars content coming in the future.

Star Wars isn’t the only LucasFilm property getting video game adaptations in the near future. Just yesterday it was revealed that Bethesda Softworks’ MachineGames is currently developing an Indiana Jones game, a title that could potentially be an Xbox exclusive following Zenimax’s $7.5 billion acquisition.