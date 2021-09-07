Ubisoft has announced that they’re currently giving away free PC copies of Far Cry 3 until September 11th.

Rather than just adding Far Cry 3 to the long list of games that have been given away via the Epic Games Store, Ubisoft has decided to get some of that goodwill themselves with some wonderfully alliterative generosity.

If you want your free Far Cry 3, you might have to jump through some hoops first, as a number of links to the game’s store page aren’t working quite as they should do. Thankfully once you’ve managed to navigate to the page, it’ll be as simple as signing in with your Ubisoft account and claiming the game.

If you’ve not heard of it already, Ubisoft says that “Far Cry 3 is an open-world first-person shooter set on an island unlike any other. A place where heavily armed warlords traffic in slaves. Where outsiders are hunted for ransom. And as you embark on a desperate quest to rescue your friends, you realise that the only way to escape this darkness … is to embrace it.”

Far Cry 3’s antagonist, Vass Montenegro, is also due to return in Far Cry 6 as a playable character throughout the game’s story DLC, in which you play as some of the franchise’s iconic villains.

Far Cry 3 will be free to claim until September 11th at 7.30 am across all time zones but considering it’s free there’s no sense in waiting around.