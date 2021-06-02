After trying to play off that a game about a revolution definitely wasn’t political, Ubisoft has finally admitted that yes, “our story is political. A story about a modern revolution must be.”

Navid Khavari Narrative Director for Far Cry 6 spoke out in a Ubisoft blog post after being prompted by backlash to previously saying that the game wasn’t making a political statement about Cuba specifically.

“There are hard, relevant discussions in Far Cry 6 about the conditions that lead to the rise of fascism in a nation, the costs of imperialism, forced labor, the need for free-and-fair elections, LGBTQ+ rights, and more within the context of Yara” Khavari writes in the post, explaining the inherently political nature of the game.

Throughout the development, the team at Ubisoft have been making sure the story was told with “sensitivity” by bringing on experts and consultants, but Khavari notes that “It is not for me to decide if we succeeded, but I can say we absolutely tried.”

While Far Cry 6 has drawn inspiration from revolutions around the world, Khavari explains that “if anyone is seeking a simplified, binary political statement specifically on the current political climate in Cuba, they won’t find it.”

If you’ve not been turned away by all this talk of politics, and still want to enjoy shooting people with records playing the Macarena, then Far Cry 6 launches on October 7th 2021, where it will release on PC, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5.