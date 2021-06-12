After finally getting its name changed, Rainbow Six Extraction finally debuted properly at Ubisoft Forward, kicking off E3 2021.

In a long cinematic trailer, we finally had a proper chance to look at some of Extraction’s alien parasite enemies, including the first glimpse at a much more dangerous looking Apex enemy.

As you might expect from the title, this spinoff features a lot of extracting, with a team of 3 co-op players pushing into enemy territory to rescue a missing in action operator or high-value target.

On top of the usual gadgets and equipment you’ve seen in Rainbow Six Siege, there will also be unlockable character progression to develop operators with. If you fail a mission and become MIA yourself, however, you’ll use all these valuable upgrades.

After the cinematic trailer, we got the first look at proper, non leaked, gameplay which shows a stealthy insertion as the team takes things methodically with plenty of breaching and clearing.

Before too long, things naturally go awry, and an all-out firefight ensues between the trio of operators and the dangerous tiers of alien parasites that lurk deeper within the nest’s sub-zones.

Despite Sony often kicking up a fuss, Rainbow Six Extraction is going to have cross-play, so everyone can play together regardless of the platform when it launches on September 16th 2021 for PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 4 and 5.