Ubisoft will be holding their second Ubisoft Forward livestream to announce new games after deciding that one wasn’t enough.

Apparently featuring “new games and big news”, the upcoming Ubisoft Forward livestream will take place on September 10th at 8PM BST.

As for new game announcements, Ubisoft promises that viewers will be able to see updates for Watch Dogs Legion, Hyper Scape, Rainbow Six Siege and Gods & Monsters which has been renamed to Immortals: Fenyx Rising.