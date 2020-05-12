With the cancellation of E3, individual publishers have decided to do their own thing instead of relying on the ESA. Ubisoft is no different; the publisher will be hosting a new Ubisoft Forward digital showcase this July to unveil new games.

Announced via Twitter, the Ubisoft Forward event will take place on July 12th where fans expect to see never-before-seen games and gameplay videos on upcoming Ubisoft products.

“Save the Date! Join us July 12 for Ubisoft Forward, a fully digital showcase with exclusive game news, reveals and more,” the company tweeted.

As for games we can expect to see, there are quite a few titles from the French publisher that have been absent for a while. The cross-generation games Watch Dogs Legion, Rainbow Six: Quarantine and Gods and Monsters are all expected to be shown off.

As for new titles coming from the publisher, we're guaranteed to see more of Assassin's Creed Valhalla after the disappointing teaser during Inside Xbox.