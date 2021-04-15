Ubisoft has laid out their dates for the Ubisoft Forward event, set to run as part of the E3 online event.

Announced in a Tweet to show off the webpage, Ubisoft Forward is set to give live on Saturday, June 12th 2021 as part of E3 2021.

There’s no word on what we might get to see at this digital event yet, but undoubtedly it will have some similarities to last years.

Being Ubisoft’s flagship conference event, it’ll be no surprise to see titles such as Far Cry 6 or Riders Republic being shown off, alongside some of their longstanding titles such as Hyperscape or Rainbow Six Siege.

With leaked gameplay circling, we might even see more of Rainbow Six Quarantine, or whatever it ends up being called upon its release.

With this years E3 set to run from June 12th to the 15th, we’ll no doubt see more digital events unveiled as time goes on.