“Please note this title will not be accessible following September 1st, 2022,” reads one of the two notices seen on the Steam pages of different Ubisoft games. This causes confusion among gamers, as the statement practically implies that the games would no longer be playable after the said date.

The other notice reads, “At the request of the publisher, (game title) is no longer available for sale on Steam.” These warnings, nonetheless, reflect Ubisoft’s earlier announcement that it would be decommissioning some of its older titles on September 1st. While this one means the titles couldn’t be purchased anymore by interested gamers, the first one seems to affect even the ones who have already made the purchases before the specified date.

To clarify this, Ubisoft senior corporate communications manager Jessica Roache explained that the first notice doesn’t generally apply to current owners of the games with the “not be accessible” warning.

“As stated in our support article, only DLCs and online features will be affected by the upcoming decommissioning,” Roache told The Verge. “Current owners of those games will still be able to access, play, or redownload them. Our teams are working with our partners to update this information across all storefronts and are also assessing all available options for players who will be impacted when these games’ online services are decommissioned on September 1st, 2022.”

For more information about the games and their respective notices, you can visit Ubisoft’s blog post.