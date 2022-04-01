Uber is about to have its annual product event on May 16th called Go/Get 2022. This year, it is reported that the world’s largest ride-sharing company will focus its event on presenting its new products, features, and updates about travel and sustainability.

“We are excited to introduce our latest innovations at Go/Get 2022,” said Sundeep Jain, Uber’s chief product officer. “As the world keeps changing, the Uber team keeps building products to serve consumers’ changing needs. We can’t wait to share what’s next.”

In the event, everyone can expect Uber’s further plans regarding its airport trips, which are basically its primary source of income. But the spotlight of the event would probably point toward its sustainability efforts, especially now that car companies and transportation providers around the globe are being pushed to embrace the use of all-electric vehicles. The pressure just got bigger with the regulations aiming to phase out gas-powered vehicles to promote zero-emission production in the industry.

Together with Lyft and other ride-hailing companies, Uber has already received the demand to turn 90 percent of its fleet into EVs by 2030. And given that the state is the largest car market in the US, following the said requirement is a must for the company.

On a positive note, Uber is already armed to respond to the request, given that it already acquired 50,000 Tesla vehicles last year. The units are planned to be rented out to the company’s drivers.

Delivery can also be tackled in the event, thanks to the rapid growth of Uber Eats, even in the middle of the ravaging pandemic. According to the fourth quarter of 2021 report of the company, there is a 33 percent year over year growth in the food and other delivery bookings. In relation to that, Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said that “Uber Eats became the fastest-growing delivery player in America.”

Go/Get 2022 is Uber’s second product event following the Go/Get 2021 last year. In the event, pandemic-themed products and features were introduced, such as booking a vaccine appointment through the Uber app, 30-day windows for trip reservations, multi-stop rides, and car rentals.