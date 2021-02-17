Samsung is set to release two new high-end Windows laptops this year – the Samsung Galaxy Book Pro and Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360.

The devices were revealed earlier this year via the Bluetooth SIG, and are expected to include features such as 90 Hz screens and S-Pen support.

The Bluetooth SIG also confirms the Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360, which we expect to be a convertible, will also support LTE.

The devices will, of course, feature Intel’s latest 11th Gen processors and will join Samsung’s recently announced Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2, an Intel-powered Chromebook with a QLED display and stylus support.

