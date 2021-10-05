Twitter PWA is now getting a bunch of new features with the latest server-side update. The update includes the follower management feature, Communities, new Tweets bar, improvements to Spaces, and a ton of bug fixes.

Follower management is one of the most useful features in this update. It allows users to better manage their followers by offering them a new Followers screen, which includes a context menu where you can mute, block, report, share a profile, or remove the follower. With the latest update installed, users will also see a new Tweets bar at the top of their home timelines when new Tweets come in. Meanwhile, the new Communities feature will let users connect with others about in interest on Twitter. However, the new Communities feature is currently invite-only. You can read the full official changelog below to know more about what’s new.

Changelog

Followers Management: We're experimenting with giving you more tools to manage your followers. In the Followers screen for your account, there's a new context menu which allows you to mute, block, report, share a profile, or remove the follower.

Spaces: The end screen for a Space will now show additional information including hosts, co-hosts, and speakers from the Space, allowing you to follow their accounts. Updated Accessibility: Improved color contrast of Spaces captions when the increased color contrast setting is enabled.

Settings: The SMS notifications preference has been removed. Tweets: You'll no longer see the reply context on focal Tweets within the Tweet detail when viewing your own thread. Fixed Accessibility: Updated color contrast for links when using the default blue display color with increased color contrast enabled.

As mentioned above, this is a server-side update, so don’t waste your time by checking for updates in Microsoft Store. In order to install the update, all you have to do is open Twitter PWA, then close the app, and open it again.