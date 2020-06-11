Twitter recently released Fleet, its own version of Snapchat Stories but it looks like the company has been working on more features that will make the service similar to other social media platforms.

According to Jane Wong, Twitter is working on adding a feature to react to people’s tweet. Facebook added the reaction feature to its service a few years back and recently Jane confirmed that Instagram is also working on a similar feature for Instagram Direct.

Twitter is working on Tweet Reactions…? pic.twitter.com/3Sb6c8cYe3 — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) June 10, 2020

Twitter already has a reaction option for direct messages and the new feature will allow users to add reactions to other’s tweets.