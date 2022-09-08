Twitter for Android may soon get a WhatsApp share icon

The Twitter app on Android has a share icon below every tweet to make it easier for users to share, Bookmark, and copy tweet links. However, the company is testing a new feature to replace the existing share icon with a new WhatsApp share icon. The microblogging site is currently testing the functionality with select users in India.

“Starting today, we are rolling out a new experiment exclusively in India – an important market for us. We are replacing the share icon on Tweets with the WhatsApp icon for the majority of people who use Twitter on Android in the country, so sharing their favorite or noteworthy Tweets is easy even beyond Twitter, making the experience more open, accessible, and holistic for them,” Shirish Andhare, director and product head, Twitter India said.

some of you might see a WhatsApp Share icon and if you do, let us know what you think pic.twitter.com/Y23vWUPTs1 — Twitter India (@TwitterIndia) September 8, 2022

WhatsApp has nearly 500 million users in India, which is a huge number. This is probably one of the most important reasons why Twitter India is wanting to introduce the WhatsApp share icon to its platform for the people of India. However, it is not clear whether the new share icon will be rolled out outside of India in the future. But for now, it seems that the testing is exclusive to the users in India.

It is worth noting that Twitter is just replacing the existing share icon with the WhatsApp icon, with the functionality remaining the same. In other words, taping the new WhatsApp share icon will also bring the same options, including Bookmark, sending via Direct Message, copy link to Tweet, and sharing on other social media platforms.

Currently, the company is testing the new share icon with Android users in India, but those who use an iPhone should also get it when it goes live for everyone. Twitter India, however, has not revealed whether it will be available for the Twitter iOS app in India.

If you are a Twitter and WhatsApp user in India, let us know in the comments section whether this is useful to you.