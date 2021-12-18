There is still a lot of status to being Twitter Verified, and the company is now inviting anyone to apply for the blue tick.

Despite this, they are still very stingy about handing these out, and the company has recently updated their list explaining exactly who qualifies.

Somewhat similar to a Wikipedia page, Twitter now has very specific notability rules:

News Coverage: Provide news articles that are about or reference yourself or your organization multiple times in the article. These articles must be from Verified news organizations and cannot be a blog or self-published content. Some categories may require you to submit articles that reference or link to your or your organization’s Twitter handle in addition to referring to you or your organization.

Google Trends: Provide a link to a profile on Google Trends that depicts search history and is linked to the category in which you are applying

Wikipedia: Provide a link to a stable Wikipedia article about you or your organization that meets the encyclopedia’s notability standards

Other industry specific references: Depending on the category, we may ask for more industry specific references such as a link to an IMDB page for entertainment.

Follower or Mention Count: If your account is detected to be in the top .05% follower or mention count for your geographic location, it may count towards notability evidence for certain categories.

The account must also be active and in good standing, with a profile name, image, contact details, no violations of the rules within 12 months and must be active over the last 6 months.

Lastly, Twitter notes that parody, newsfeed, commentary, and unofficial fan accounts will not be verified, meaning, unless you have millions of followers, Twitter will not verify most website news feeds.

There is a lot more detail at Twitter’s page here, but I think the new version of the rules makes Twitter’s decisions much clearer.

Read more at Twitter here.