Tubi Free Movies and TV app now available for download from Microsoft Store

Tubi video streaming app is now available for download from Microsoft Store. Tubi is an ad-based streaming service through which you can watch thousands of hit movies, TV series, and anime for free.
Tubi app features:
- Watch online entertainment from your favorite Hollywood studios. Get a taste of Hollywood in its prime and watch your favorite actors and actresses in our movies and TV Shows.
- Free video streaming for every movie and TV show Never pay a subscription (unlike Netflix)!
- Discover hidden gems and new favorites in all of our categories
- Create a personal queue to bookmark which videos you want to watch
- New HD Movies & TV Shows Added Each Friday
- Get a daily does of celeb and legal drama with daily episodes of Paternity Court and Wendy Williams New movies and series added weekly
- Watch on the big screen with Chromecast or Airplay View on your Android device as well as your connected TV (Chromecast, Apple TV, Roku devices, PlayStation, Xbox, Amazon Fire TV, Samsung TV, etc.) and online at www.tubitv.com
You can download Tubi app here from Microsoft Store.
Comments