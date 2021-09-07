Tripwire Interactive’s now-former CEO John Gibson has stepped down after receiving substantial backlash to his anti-abortion comments made on Twitter recently.

“The comments given by John Gibson are of his own opinion, and do not reflect the values of those at Tripwire Interactive as a company,” Tripwire announced on their website and in a Twitter post.

“Our leadership team at Tripwire are deeply sorry and are unified in our commitment to take swift action and foster a more positive environment,” the companies statement continued before officially announcing that “effective immediately, John Gibson has stepped down as CEO of Tripwire Interactive.”

In his place, a co-founding member of Tripwire and current vice president, Alan Wilson, will be taking over as Interim CEO. “Alan will work with the rest of the Tripwire leadership team to take steps with employees and partners to address their concerns including executing a company-wide town hall meeting and promoting open dialogue with Tripwire leadership and all employees.”

A statement regarding recent events. Tripwire Official Site: https://t.co/Vgyx0jMLBb pic.twitter.com/rmKp105EIg — Tripwire Interactive (@TripwireInt) September 7, 2021

Before the removal of Gibson, Tripwire Interactive faced scrutiny from not only fans and customers, but also developers, with co-development studio Shipwright Studios cancelling “our existing contracts effective immediately” as a sign of protest.