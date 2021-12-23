In a statement made on Twitter, Call of Duty developer Treyarch has claimed that a safe, diverse, inclusive working environment is the studios “highest priority.”

“Our culture has no room for sexism, harassment, racism, bigotry, discrimination, or bullying,” Treyarch decisively stated in a post made on Twitter. “As we move forward, providing a safe, diverse, inclusive working environment so that all may thrive will be our highest priority.”

“Everyone at Treyarch is drawn to game development because we possess a deep love for the artistry of video games and the magic that can create moments that matter. This is a moment that matters and it starts by being better,” the emphatic statement continued.

Following this statement published on the Call of Duty developer‘s main Twitter account, Treyarch employee Miranda Due later clarified that “the women of Treyarch organized to write the statement and have it published. We are the ones that have been impacted the most by what has happened, and we are fighting for a better future. Change has to happen from within and we are doing our best and need support not this.”

This statement comes in the wake of damning reports and lawsuits against parent company Activision Blizzard King, who was accused of having a “pervasive ‘frat boy’ workplace culture” which has sparked waves of protests and call for reform within the games industry.