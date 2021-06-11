Microsoft Teams users are experiencing an issue where incoming Microsoft Teams calls are being sent directly to voice mail.

Users in North America are reporting the issue. A workaround appears to be to close Teams completely in the system tray and then to restart the app.

Microsoft has acknowledged the issue and is tracking it under incident number TM261472.

They have now isolated a recent change that has caused portions of Microsoft’s infrastructure to send some Microsoft Teams calls straight to voicemail. They are preparing to rollback the change.

Developing…