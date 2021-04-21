A couple of days ago, we reported that it’s highly likely that Samsung’s upcoming foldable phone, the Galaxy Z Fold 3, will be powered by a Snapdragon chip. We also claimed that it’s highly likely that Samsung will use Snapdragon 888 in its foldable phone. Now, reliable tipster Ice Universe buttressed our claim saying that “Galaxy Z Fold3 uses Snapdragon 888 processor.”

Moreover, the tipster did mention that the Galaxy Z Fold 3 will be 13g lighter than its predecessor, the reason could be the stronger and lighter frame made of carbon or titanium. However, the tipster didn’t give us any information about the other key details about Samsung’s upcoming foldable phone.

If previous rumors are to be believed, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 is expected to have a larger cover screen and triple camera system, with more narrow bezels and be available in more color options (black, beige, green, and purple). The device may also sport Samsung’s first under-screen camera.

Galaxy Z Fold 3, on the other hand, will feature a 5.4-inch external display, unlike the Z Fold 2, which features a 6.2-inch display. The foldable phone is confirmed to get support for the S Pen, but as per sources, it’ll lack a dedicated pen slot.

Meanwhile, Samsung is said to release the Galaxy Z Fold 3 in the month of May this year. Let us know down in the comments section if you’re excited about the foldable smartphone.