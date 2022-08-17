Time to Move on From Office 2013! Keysfan Brings Cheap and Genuine MS Office 2021!!

| Sponsored |

Microsoft has announced that it’ll cease its support for Office 2013 from April 11, 2023 – terrible news for people using this version of MS Office.

This means your Office 2013 will keep working, but there will be no more extensions or security updates for protection. You also won’t be able to get any phone calls or technical chat support from Microsoft.

As Microsoft Office’s newer version can be pretty expensive, not everyone is comfortable with investing in it. So, how can you enjoy the standout benefits of Office 2021 without paying a premium? That we’ll find out in this guide. Apart from that, we’ll also explore these benefits. Let’s dive in.

Impact of End of Support for Office 2013 on Everyday Users

Microsoft will no longer provide support for Office 2013 from April 11, 2023. This means Office 2013 users will be deprived of security updates, which are essential for your data and privacy protection, and Microsoft’s customer support service.

Besides that, Microsoft will no longer provide extensions for Office 2013, which packs bug fixes to improve the user experience. This means Microsoft will not look at any recorded vulnerabilities, nor will they be fixed.

Furthermore, Office 2013 will no longer be available on the Microsoft web store. Also, the support content available to everyone for free on the Microsoft website will not be updated anymore. The technical phone and chat support for Office 2013 will also cease.

With all this at hand, switching to a newer Office version has become extremely important. If you’re seeking a feature-rich Office version whose support will not end anytime soon, Office 2021 is your best bet.

Benefits of Office 2021

Let’s explore the main benefits of Office 2021 below.

Easier Collaboration With Co-Authoring

Microsoft has rolled out a new Office feature that lets multiple users co-author a document in real-time. This means you and your team can edit a document simultaneously without needing to send extra notes or emails from time to time. This eliminates the gap between edits by different users and helps you complete projects faster and more effectively.

Modern Comments for Quick Communication

Moreover, Microsoft has also updated its comments feature, allowing users to communicate more quickly. You can easily create a comment thread in any Office document where your team can share their viewpoints. Plus, you can comment between different Office apps, including Word, Excel, and PowerPoint.

User Tracking Across Documents

Another amazing feature you get with Office 2021 is user tracking. This feature lets you see who’s currently in the document in front of you to ensure easy coordination. Plus, you’ll be able to see exactly where your colleague is in the document. You can access this feature across Word, Excel, and PowerPoint.

Customized Sheet Views in Excel

Microsoft has rolled out customized sheet views in Excel, allowing users to create a custom view for themselves without disrupting others. This feature is incredibly useful for people who want a bird’s eye view of various entries and results in an Excel document.

Total Dark Mode to Go Easy on Your Eyes

Microsoft launched dark mode in MS Word a while ago. But previously, only your ribbon and toolbar would turn dark, leaving your document color bright white. But this recent update in Office 2021 turns your canvas dark, too, allowing you to work in dark environments without worrying about eye strain.