In early 2021, we reported that WhatsApp was testing a new feature called self-destructing messages. And after months of testing, the Facebook-owned company is finally rolling out the feature to Android users in the beta channel.

Officially called View Once, the feature takes privacy to the next level. View Once is designed to let senders have the choice to not allow recipients to view a photo or video more than once. The media will disappear automatically soon after the recipient closes the chat. Also, the sender will be notified as soon as the recipient views the media. The feature is currently available to Android users running WhatsApp beta build 2.21.14.3.

While the feature does cater to privacy enthusiasts, there are some caveats that are worth pointing out. For instance, users will be able to take screenshots of a photo that is sent as a View Once message. The ability for the blocked contacts in the common group to view your photos or messages is another drawback that needs a fix in order for it to become more secure.

Meanwhile, you should always be careful about what you send to your WhatsApp contacts. The feature, nevertheless, does give users some level of privacy. If you’re a privacy enthusiast and WhatsApp user., do you think the View Once feature is useful for you? Let’s know down in the comments.

via WABetainfo