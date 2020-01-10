These useful new features are coming soon to Windows Terminal app

Windows Terminal is a terminal application from Microsoft that offers command-line tools and shells like Command Prompt, PowerShell, and WSL. The app is going to get a lot useful in the coming days as Microsoft is working towards adding a couple of useful new features.

Talking about features that are coming soon to the Windows Terminal app, Microsoft is going to introduce the search function to the Windows Terminal app. This means that you’ll be able to search for codes in the app, which will come handy when you’re writing many lines of codes.

Another new feature that is coming to the Windows Terminal app is the retro-style CRT effect. So, if you’re one of those who miss the good-old-days, you’ll appreciate this feature. You’ll be able to create the CRT effect by using an experimental function.

Microsoft is expected to bring an update, in which the aforementioned features will be included, to the Windows Terminal app on January 14.

You can download Microsoft’s Windows Terminal app from this link, or you can visit Microsoft Store and search for the app.

via Windows United