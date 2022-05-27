OnePlus is rolling out new OxygenOS updates for a number of its handsets, which includes both flagships and mid-rangers. The update includes mostly bug fixes, fixes for security vulnerabilities, and improvements. Unfortunately, the latest OxygenOS updates don’t bring any new features to these handsets.

Devices that received the OxygenOS updates recently have been listed below. You can also find the changelog alongside the list.

It is worth pointing out that these updates are being rolled out in phases, which means you do not have to panic if you do not receive the update today. It might have to take a few days for the updates to surface on your OnePlus smartphone.

In the meantime, you can manually check for updates by navigating to Settings> System> System updates.

If you own any of the above-mentioned OnePlus handsets and received the update, you can share your experience with the update in the comments section below.