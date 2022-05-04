As part of the latest Xbox update, Microsoft has announced that the Xbox app now allows users to create, share, and view stories in the activity feed.

Available first in Australia, “and coming to more Xbox supported regions soon” the new stories feature allows you to “showcase your skills and keep up to date with your friends,” by sharing your favorite gaming moments, so long as they’re game clips, screenshots, or achievements.

Similar to the functionality of stories on other apps such as Snapchat, Facebook, and Instagram, users will be able to quickly reply to stories with a message or a reaction while browsing through the new stories channel which is located on the right of the home screen.

Unlike other social media apps that only keep stories around for a brief 24 hours at first, Microsoft has decided that the Xbox app’s stories will persist for three times as long, allowing you to browse content from the past 72 hours on the Xbox app’s brand new stories channel.

Alongside this major update to the Xbox app, Microsoft also announced in May’s Xbox update there are new Quality of Service tagging options that allow users to set “priority tags on latency-sensitive outbound networking traffic such as party chat, console streaming, and multiplayer (in supported games). “