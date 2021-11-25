To go along with the plethora of Black Friday deals currently going on, Valve has launched the Steam Autumn Sale, offering great deals across Steam’s expansive catalogue.

With just how vast Steam’s catalogue is, we couldn’t possibly list every single game that’s on sale right now, but we can show you our highlights so you can pick up a few deals while the price is just right.

Here are our top picks from the Steam Autumn Sale:

Cyberpunk 2077 – 50% Off – £24.99

Yakuza: Like a Drago n – 40% Off – £32.99

Red Dead Redemption 2 – 50% Off – £27.49

Halo: The Master Chief Collection – 50% Off – £14.99

Deathloop – 50% Off – £24.99

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy – 35% Off – £32.49

Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition – 50% Off – £19.99

Dark Souls: Remastered – 50% Off – £17.49

Death Stranding – 70% Off – £16.49

Hades – 30% Off – £13.64

Alongside the bounty of games that are on offer during the Steam Autumn Sale, Valve has also opened the nominations for the sixth annual Steam Awards. The games you nominate will help decide the finalists for each category which will later be voted on during the Steam Winter Sale.

The Steam Autumn Sale will run until the 1st of December, so there’s a little less than a week remaining to pick up what you’re after. Once this sale goes away, we’ll be waiting until the 22nd of December when the Steam Winter Sale kicks off.