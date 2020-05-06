EA today announced the Eco Lifestyle expansion pack for The Sims 4, a DLC that’s all about sustainability, living clean, and changing the world.

The expansion pack introduces the new Evergreen Harbor neighbourhood, described as “the sustainable city of your dreams.”

Every action you take and move you make will affect how Evergreen Harbor grows. You’ll be able to decide if you want your neighbourhood to be a polluted, smog-covered area or whether you want it to be the modern-day Garden of Eden.

Eco Lifestyle introduces new ways to upgrade your home, including the ability to reduce your cost of living and your household bills by using wind turbines, solar panels, and dew collectors. Your Sims will also be able to upcycle junk and buy sustainable furniture, amongst other things.

Sims will be able to join the Freelance Crafter career, allowing them to start their own business from home (don’t worry – it’s not a pyramid scheme) to sell candles, fizzy juices, upcycled objects, and more on the web.

The new DLC also has a new Neighborhood Action Plan feature, where your Sim community will vote on what to do with unused community spaces. You’ll be able to vote for whether you want to turn the space into a shared lot, promote the performing arts, suggest a weekly workout, and more.

The Sims 4 Eco Lifestyle will be launch on PC, Mac, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4 on June 5th, 2020. You can pre-order it by following the link here. The base The Sims 4 game is required to play.