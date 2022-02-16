Nvidia introduced the RTX 3090 Ti last month but has been eerily silent about the graphics card since then, with no further details on its specifications, price, or availability. The RTX 3090 Ti was announced in early January at CES 2022 in Las Vegas. The corporation stated that more information would be released by the end of January, but there has been no further word on it.

While the RTX 3090 is still missing, other graphics cards that have already been released are also largely out of stock due to a debilitating chip shortage. The supply shortage has been an ongoing issue for the better part of two years, and the situation has gotten so terrible that even scalpers have failed to get any GPUs.

After revealing the RTX 3090 Ti at CES 2022 in early January, Nvidia was anticipated to reveal more information on the card by the end of the month. However, it’s already about two and a half weeks into February, and NVIDIA has released no new information. Nvidia spokesperson Jen Andersson recently told The Verge that the firm doesn’t have any fresh information regarding the impending card to give, which is a further setback for those eager to get their hands on one.

The announcement comes just a few weeks after various sources claimed that Nvidia had halted the manufacture of the 3090 Ti due to BIOS and hardware difficulties. All things considered, the RTX 3090 Ti’s release schedule remains questionable since it is unknown how long it will take Nvidia to resolve the existing issues and restart manufacturing.

The RTX 3090 Ti claims quicker memory and improved performance over the original RTX 3090. While Nvidia has yet to reveal any of the next card’s specifications officially, online reports have provided some information. According to sources, the RTX 3090 Ti, like the normal model, would have a triple-slot configuration. It is also rumored to have 10752 CUDA cores and 24GB of 21Gbps GDDR6X VRAM. The memory will be clocked faster than the regular 3090, resulting in improved performance for 4K gaming and AI activities.

The RTX 3090 Ti will have a 450W TDP powered by a 16-pin power connector. It will also include 336 tensor cores (TMUs), 112 ROPs, a base speed of 1560MHz, and a boost clock of 1860MHz. There’s no news on pricing yet, but expect it to be expensive. Despite the blatant price gouging, the basic RTX 3090 already has a hefty asking price of $1,499, implying that Nvidia’s RTX 3090 Ti will be out of reach for the majority of purchasers even at MSRP.