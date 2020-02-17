The new Microsoft Edge browser will soon get Extensions syncing feature

The latest Chromium-based Microsoft Edge browser already allows you to sync history, favorites, passwords, and other browser data across all your signed-in devices. With the latest Edge Canary update, Microsoft is now rolling out the extensions syncing feature. When this feature enabled, extensions installed on the Edge browser on one device will be automatically synced to Edge browser in other devices running the same profile.

Even though this new Extensions syncing option is available for all the latest Edge Canary users under Settings menu, only few users can enable this feature as it is under controlled roll-out.

Source: Microsoft