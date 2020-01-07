The new Dell G5 15 SE is an affordable gaming laptop with Full HD 144Hz display

At CES 2020, Dell today revealed the new redesigned Dell G5 15 SE (Special Edition) gaming laptop targeting price conscious gamers. This new Dell G5 15 SE is powered by 3rd Gen AMD Ryzen 4000 H-Series Mobile Processors (up to 8-cores, 16-threads) and the new AMD Radeon RX 5600M GPUs. Thanks to AMD SmartShift technology, the power will be optimized between CPU and GPU to deliver improved performance.

The Dell G5 15 SE comes with “Game Shift” macro key that allows one key quick launch of game-ready settings for enhanced gaming performance. And the Alienware Command Center allows you to control in-game and peripheral lighting settings, integrates nahimic 3D audio to provide a 360 degree sound experience with Audio Recon overlay, and provides a central game library for easy customization.

The 15.6” FHD display panel with up to 144Hz refresh rate, optional 4-zone RGB keyboard with WASD and optional 68WHr battery makes it a great gaming laptop.

Dell G5 15 SE will be starting at just $799.99 USD and will be available in mid-April.

Source: Dell