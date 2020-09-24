Amazon has announced a radical new design for its Amazon Echo, with a cool new football-shaped design which conceals powerful upwards-facing woofers and dual tweeters.

The 4th generation Echo is not just a more powerful speaker.

It also features Amazon’s new AZ1 Neural Edge chip, which brings support for on-device voice recognition, for faster turn around times.

It also features a built-in Zigbee smart hub and works with Amazon Sidewalk, Amazon’s long-range local network.

The new Echo is hitting shelves on the 22nd October for $99.99 and will be available in charcoal, chalk, and steel blue.

Pre-order it at Amazon here.

via the Verge