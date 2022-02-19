The Microsoft Store will soon have a Windows HDR Calibration app

When it comes to calibrating for high dynamic range, Xbox has the Xbox HDR Game Calibration software to assist screens and games get along (HDR). Because Windows lacks such an app, crucial visual elements, particularly in the light and dark areas of your screen, may be lost owing to HDR mismatches.

Microsoft has revealed that Windows will receive its own HDR Calibration software to address this issue. Color constancy and accuracy concerns on your PC’s display will soon be a thing of the past. The only unknowns are if it will be available for Windows 11 and Windows 10, as well as when the app will be available. Although no date has been set, Microsoft states in the announcement blog post that Windows Insiders on the Dev Channel have already seen a teaser for its coming.

“If you are on the Windows Insiders Dev channel, you may have seen a new area, ‘HDR display calibration’ under System > Display > HDR settings,” the blog says, pointing out where the app will be located in the future. Until then, visiting that location will redirect you to the page mentioned above, claiming that the app is on its way. The app will most likely have three testing patterns:

One is to figure out the darkest visible detail that you can see.

One to determine the most noticeable and vivid detail

Finally, one to determine the maximum brightness of your monitor.

That’s all the information we have on the Windows HDR Calibration software right now. However, if you want to learn more about the latest Insider surprises, watch our hands-on video with the current build.