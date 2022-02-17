If you’ve been waiting for the Realme GT 2 or its brother, the Realme GT 2 Pro, your wait is almost over, as the company has confirmed that these phones will be unveiled globally on February 28 at MWC 2022.

This news was revealed during the unveiling of the Realme 9 Pro range, indicating that February is a busy month for Realme, with the company’s current mid-range smartphone series just announced and the high-end Realme GT 2 range just weeks away.

However, you don’t have to wait until MWC 2022 to hear all about the Realme GT 2 series, as the phones were first introduced in China in January.

The fact that a global launch is taking place suggests that these phones will be more readily available in the near future, but the primary new details we’re expecting to hear include when and where you’ll be able to purchase the Realme GT 2 and its sister, as well as how much they’ll cost.

For comparison, the original Realme GT cost €449 (about $550 / £390 / AU$710), thus while being high-end phones, these are anticipated to undercut the Samsung Galaxy S22 and iPhone 13 ranges drastically. They are also unlikely to be as widely available.

What we know about the Realme GT 2 thus far

So, as we wait for pricing and availability information, we already know practically all of the Realme GT 2 range’s specifications.

The base model has a 6.62-inch 1080 x 2400 AMOLED screen with a refresh rate of 120Hz, a Snapdragon 888 chipset, up to 12GB of RAM, up to 256GB of storage, a triple-lens back camera with a 50MP sensor, and a 5,000mAh battery with 65W charging.

The Realme GT 2 Pro features a 6.7-inch 1440 x 3216 AMOLED screen with a refresh rate of 120Hz, a top-tier Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, up to 12GB of RAM, up to 512GB of storage, a 5,000mAh battery with 65W charging, and a triple-lens camera with a 50MP main sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 3MP microscope camera that can magnify objects by up to 40