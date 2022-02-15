Microsoft published Windows 11’s first major upgrade to Insider Program members last week, but you should avoid installing it for the time being. Some users have noticed printing troubles and overheating as a result of excessive CPU loads after applying version KB5010414; neither of these issues existed prior to installing the update.

According to BetaNews, Microsoft is aware of these bugs, but the corporation is unlikely to release an official remedy at this time. One of the primary goals of the Insider Program is to identify issues and allow for them to be patched before general release. This is expected to happen by the end of February, though Microsoft may choose to phase it in.

Either way, all Windows 11 machines should get the upgrade over the next several weeks. As a result, most individuals should avoid obtaining this buggy version through the Insider Program. The only true exception is if you’re especially irritated by inaccurate tooltips appearing while hovering over taskbar icons – the KB5010414 update corrects this.

Once these bugs have been resolved, the February 2022 update will introduce some exciting new features to Windows 11. These include improved taskbar features such as easier window sharing and mute/unmute options for Microsoft Teams calls, as well as weather integration, ahead of the expected restoration of drag-and-drop capabilities later this year. You’ll also get new Notepad and Media Player apps, as well as the addition of a time and date to all external monitors.

The most interesting aspect is the first-ever public distribution of Android apps. For the time being, this is restricted to the Amazon Appstore, but third-party solutions such as the Epic Games Store are expected at some point.

The Google Play Store may never be officially supported, but there is a workaround that allows you to access the complete range of Android apps from your Windows 11 tablet right now. Another option is Google’s Play Games app, which will be available for Windows 10 and 11 later this year.

Before that, if you’re willing to wait until the final version of the February update is published, it appears to bring major enhancements to the Windows 11 experience. As things stand, printing and overheating bugs imply that they may do more harm than good.