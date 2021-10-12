Evercade has announced that their four-player console, the Evercade VS, has had its shipments delayed, with an estimated European release now in December.

Previously planned to launch in early November, the shipping delay has pushed back the release of the Evercade VS to between December 8th and 17th in Europe. In the US and Canada, the delay is even longer, with shipping not expected until the 14th of January 2022.

In a blog post on the Evercade website, Andrew Byatt, managing director at Blaze Entertainment, revealed that this delay is due to the “huge instability in global freight and the uncertainty this created,” which also stopped Blaze Entertainment from relaying more information sooner, as they didn’t want to “give multiple updates with half-information to you.”

“Over the past 3 months, this situation has become very challenging and despite the best planning, we have not been able to find any way to improve outcomes,” Byatt continued. Thankfully, there’s now hope on the horizon, as Blaze Entertainment has managed to “secure vessel space for all European stock,” which will ensure the December deliveries.

To stop everyone from being too disappointed with the news of the delays, it was also announced in the blog post that Evercade is working on a new unannounced cartridge, more cartridge collections, and a special edition handheld that will “shortly be available for purchase.”