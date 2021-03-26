Epic’s Spring Sale 2021 has kicked off, with up to 75% off selected games until April 8th.

While the Epic Games store is far from everyone’s favourite launcher and storefront, they do know how to put on a sale with some impressive savings.

This sale doesn’t have some of the perks as previous Epic offerings, with no free games or coupons on offer, but there’s still plenty to be excited about if you’re in the market for cheaper games.

Headlining the sale is a 25% saving on the newly released Hitman 3, with a price of 37.49 from £49.99, a good enough saving that Epic currently has him surrounded by flowers as the stoic face of the sale.

There are plenty more great games you can get for cheap in the sale, such as Assasins Creed Valhalla for 25% off, Red Dead Redemption 2 for 33% off. Or even Borderlands 3 for a whopping 67% off.

The sale is set to last until April 8th, so there’s a while yet to mull over all the sales choices.