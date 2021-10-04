Epic Games has announced, at long last, that their much-despised storefront is finally getting another core feature that’s been missing since launch, achievements.

Starting next week on the 11th of August, Epic Games Store members will be allowed to finally start amassing XP through achievements, however, they’ll only be available in a few games to start with.

The list of supported games is as follows:

Rocket League

Hades

Pillars of Eternity

Kena

Zombie Army 4

Alan Wake Remastered

While the list of supported games might not be the most extensive for now, Epic Games is working to get their achievement tools in the hands of more developers, “so you can expect to see Epic Achievements popping up in your favorite games later this year.”

Similar to other platforms and storefronts, Epic’s storefront will have different rarities of achievements, ranging from bronze, which will give 5 to 45 XP, to platinum, which will give 250 XP per achievement.

Epic Games is planning to introduce even more social rewards and player rewards to their storefront, however, those won’t be coming until later this year, so we’ll have to wait for more information.