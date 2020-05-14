Just two days after The Elder Scrolls: Blades left Early Access, the game has officially made its debut on Nintendo Switch.

The Switch port of Blades is free to play and is playable in handheld, docked, and tabletop modes. The game also support cross-progression so, if you’ve been playing on iOS and/or Android, you can simply pick up where you left off on either device at any time.

Just note that in order for cross-progression and cloud saves to work, you need a Bethesda.net account linked in both games.

Blades also supports cross-play, meaning you can chat to your friends and battle Arena players regardless of platform.

If you don’t mind spending money on videogames, you can get the Quick Start Edition Bundle in the Nintendo eShop that’ll help you along if you’re a first-timer. This one-time bundle costs $14.99 and contains legendary in-game gear, along with 30,000 gold, 2,000 Gems, building materials, and the exclusive Sylvan Fountain decoration.

You can pick up The Elder Scrolls: Blades for free on the Nintendo eShop by following the link here.

If you don’t have a Nintendo Switch but have an iOS and/or Android device and want to get in on the dungeon-crawling action, you can download Blades for free on the Apple App Store here and on the Google Play Store here.