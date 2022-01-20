ASUS has announced a new Surface Pro clone powered by an ARM processor. The ASUS ExpertBook B3 Detachable features a 10-inch screen, detachable keyboard, Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c processor and runs Windows 11.

The ExpertBook B3 Detachable is driven by a 2.55GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c Gen2 processor with Adreno 618 graphics, 4 / 8GB of 4266MHz LPDDR4x RAM and 64 / 128GB of eMMC memory, expandable with a slot for microSD cards. Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c Gen2 is Qualcomm’s more affordable and less powerful PC-focussed processor, as compared to the more high-end Snapdragon 8cx.

The 10.5-inch screen features a Full HD + (1920 x 1200 pixels) resolution with an IPS display in 16:10 with 320 nit brightness and 121% sRGB colour coverage and is usable with both fingers and a stylus. The pen (optional) supports Microsoft Pen Protocol 2.0 and can be inserted into a slot in the chassis so as not to lose it and to recharge it (15 minutes on power for 45 minutes of use). Above the screen is a 5MP webcam, which is paired with a 13MP photo sensor on the rear, where the two speakers are also located.

When it comes to connectivity, there is WiFi 802.11ac (2×2, WiFi 5), Bluetooth 5.0, combo audio jack and a USB 3.0 Type-C port .

The device measures 360.3 x 172.1 x 89mm and is sturdy enough to earn MIL-STD-810H military resistance certification (the keyboard is also splash resistant and optionally backlit). The tablet alone weighs 360 grams with 2-cell battery (38Wh) included, while the integrated ErgoLift hinge keyboard touches 245 grams and weighs just 172 grams, for a total weight in notebook mode of 1.05Kg.

The device is likely aimed at the enterprise and education market and should fall in the affordable side of the spectrum. ASUS has however not announced the price and launch date yet.

