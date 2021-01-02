Microsoft has had an email auto-complete feature on Outlook.com since May 2020, and in September promised to bring it to Outlook Desktop. Not it appears that day is finally nearing.

Microsoft says their text predictions feature will suggest the text you might want to type next based on context and machine learning and will save you time by making it faster to respond to emails.

Now the Microsoft Admin Centre has informed admins that the feature will start rolling out in January and February 2021 to Desktop and Mobile users.

On the desktop, you can accept suggestions by pressing the Tab key.

On Outlook Mobile on iOS and Android, you need to swipe to accept the suggestions.

The feature will be enabled by default but can be deactivated in Setting. It has the potential for saving time and reducing typos, but we look forward to the few examples of hilarious results we can also expect.

via WindowsLatest