Tetris Effect Connected has been revealed as a new timed Xbox exclusive.

An expanded version of the PS4 and PC zen-like puzzle game, the original version didn’t have Connected in its name, Tetris Effect Connected will include new stages, a multiplayer mode and more.

The game will release before Christmas 2020 for Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Windows 10 and PC. The game will launch on Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass and will benefit from Xbox Smart Delivery.

Watch the Terris Effect Connected trailer below: