Publisher Enhance has announced that Tetris Effect: Connected is finally coming to Steam on August 18th, with a 25% discount and plenty of goodies at launch.

The Steam release comes after a long time of Tetris Effect being available everywhere else, as since its 2018 release onto the PlayStation 4 it’s steadily been added to other platforms such as the Xbox One, the Xbox Series X|S, and even the Oculus Quest.

On August 18th there will also be a new 8.18 multiplayer update which will incorporate cross-platform multiplayer, so no matter where you have Tetris Effect, you’ll be able to be connected with other players.

Steam has gotten very close to playing Tetris Effect in the past as the VR version, which was released onto the Epic Games Store in July of 2019, required Steam’s SteamVR in order to run it, however until next month, that’s as close as Steam’s gotten so far.

While we haven’t reviewed Tetris Effect: Connected, it’s definitely a game well worth playing. I’ve spent more than my fair share of time playing it and despite its core being the simple delight of Tetris, Tetris Effect: Connected manages to elevate the experience into something incredible thanks to truly stunning visuals and audio, as well as a few satisfying gameplay twists.

If stellar gameplay isn’t enough to entice you, then the Steam release of Tetris Effect: Connected is also launching with a bundle of goodies at 25% off. These bonuses include seven Tetris Effect themed avatars, a seven-track soundtrack sampler, and 11 4K desktop wallpapers which all look incredible.