Tesla will be coming to India in “early 2021”

Currently, Tesla vehicles are only available via importation in India but this is expected to change soon, reports IndianExpress with Union Minister for Road Transport Nitin Gadkari confirming that the electric vehicle company will “start operations” in India in early 2021.

The news confirms an earlier statement from Elon Musk himself, who said in a tweet in October that Tesla will be coming to India in 2021.

Tesla has been looking to come to the subcontinent since 2016 when the company took $1000 deposits from prospective Indian buyers, but so far nothing has come of that, leaving those buyers disappointed.

The vehicles are expected to be imported fully assembled, but Gadkari said Tesla may look at local manufacturing and assembly depending on how well the vehicles did there.

Gadkari hoped India would grow its own affordable but technically advanced EV industry, saying “India is going to become a number 1 manufacturing hub for auto in five years.”

The first models to arrive are expected to be the Tesla Model 3, which is expected to retail at Rs 55 lakh ($75,000).

