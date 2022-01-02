Tesla smashes Wall Street’s expectations with 308,600 vehicle deliveries in Q4 2021

Tesla today revealed its latest vehicle production and deliveries data. In Q4 2021, Tesla achieved production of 305,000 vehicles and delivered over 308,000 vehicles. It is important to note that Wall Street expectation was Q4 2021 was only around 266,000. In the whole of 2021, Tesla delivered over 936,000 vehicles.
Tesla thanked all its customers, employees, suppliers, shareholders, and supporters who helped them achieve a momentous year.
Tesla 2021 data:
Q4 2021
Production
Deliveries
Subject to
Model S/X
13,109
11,750
17%
Model 3/Y
292,731
296,850
5%
Total
305,840
308,600
5%
2021
Production
Deliveries
Model S/X
24,390
24,964
Model 3/Y
906,032
911,208
Total
930,422
936,172
Source: Tesla
Comments