Tesla smashes Wall Street’s expectations with 308,600 vehicle deliveries in Q4 2021

Tesla today revealed its latest vehicle production and deliveries data. In Q4 2021, Tesla achieved production of 305,000 vehicles and delivered over 308,000 vehicles. It is important to note that Wall Street expectation was Q4 2021 was only around 266,000. In the whole of 2021, Tesla delivered over 936,000 vehicles.

Tesla thanked all its customers, employees, suppliers, shareholders, and supporters who helped them achieve a momentous year.

Tesla 2021 data:

Q4 2021

Production

Deliveries

Subject to
operating lease
accounting

Model S/X

13,109

11,750

17%

Model 3/Y

292,731

296,850

5%

Total

305,840

308,600

5%

2021

Production

Deliveries

Model S/X

24,390

24,964

Model 3/Y

906,032

911,208

Total

930,422

936,172

Source: Tesla

